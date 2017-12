Australian bowler Mitchell Starc catches out England batsman Jonny Bairstow for 21 runs from his bowling on Day 3 of the Second Test match between Australia and England.

AS Australia's batsmen fall like flies in Adelaide at the moment (6/75 as we write), we want to know should captain Steve Smith have enforced the follow on?

