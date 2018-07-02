Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

A big crowd packs at Browne Park to watch the Capras play the Devils in2012

BROWNE Park's proximity to the Rockhampton CBD and entertainment precinct is believed to be one of the key selling points as the push for a 10,000-12,000 seat stadium redevelopment gains pace.

The agency carrying out the $150,000 feasibility study into multi purpose stadium proposal has held a number of meetings with key stakeholders over the past two weeks with more meetings planned in July.

Federal, state and local government leaders have been involved, as have numerous business people as well as rugby league bosses and other football code representatives.

One of the next steps will be to promote public engagement with advertising to begin shortly encouraging Central Queenslanders to have their say.

The study was approved and funded by the State Government after league officials raised concerns the city was being bypassed for big games and events simply because it lacked the required stadium/venue.

The Morning Bulletin understands the benefits of Browne Park spectators being able to walk to inner city accommodation (11 motels within six blocks) bars, restaurants and entertainment venues is being well received by most stakeholders.

The connection between the ground and the CBD been compared to the Caxton Street-Suncorp Stadium (Lang Park) experience in Brisbane where people walk to the ground from the city.

Supporters of the stadium bid say that just like Lang Park is to Brisbane and Queensland ,so too Browne Park is to Rocky and CQ as the region's spiritual home of rugby league.

Support for the Browne Park redevelopment is understood to be growing from initial feedback but unsurprisingly those firmly opposed to the proposal remain that way for a variety of reasons.

These include the issue about what size stadium would be required to service a CQ NRL team should that dream be realised.

Some key points to arise so far in the study which could make the ground CQ's best "new gathering place”.

It is important that at the study's beginning an achievable, right-sized, multi-purpose proposal, is considered.

Planning is about a contemporary facility that is flexible and footy focussed.

It has to be cost effective and not a cost-burden on the region or the codes.

Ideally, it will attract NRL games and even the interest to event coordinators such as the Australia's Women's Soccer 2023 World Cup programmers, but like Suncorp, also capable of hosting international artists and concerts.

The study will further research public transport options, parking and associated commercial opportunities.