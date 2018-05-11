Have your say on Central Queensland's health care future

ROCKHAMPTON residents are invited to have their say on the future of the region's health services.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service will host an open forum on Tuesday, May 15.

Locals have been invited to share their thoughts on the organisation's strategic planning and offer suggestions.

To have your say, the forum is at Rockhampton Hospital from noon to 1pm at the Medical Education Unit Tutorial Room on level 1 (follow the signs).

If you can't make the session, there is an online consultation available at: https://cqhealth.citizenspace.com or you can email feedback to Destination2030@health.qld.gov.au.