Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital. File
Whats On

Have your say on Central Queensland's health care future

11th May 2018 10:59 AM

ROCKHAMPTON residents are invited to have their say on the future of the region's health services.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service will host an open forum on Tuesday, May 15.

Locals have been invited to share their thoughts on the organisation's strategic planning and offer suggestions.

To have your say, the forum is at Rockhampton Hospital from noon to 1pm at the Medical Education Unit Tutorial Room on level 1 (follow the signs).

If you can't make the session, there is an online consultation available at: https://cqhealth.citizenspace.com or you can email feedback to Destination2030@health.qld.gov.au.

cqhhs rockhampton hospital whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    News VIDEO: Firefighters tell two people were inside when the blaze ignited.

    State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    premium_icon State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    Politics They've committed $25M, now they want the feds to chip in.

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Community AFTER half a century of breeding cattle this family has made history

    CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    Fishing Scotty Lynch says local comp worthy of number-one ranking

    Local Partners