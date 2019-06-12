Menu
An artist's impression of improved streetscaping and civic buildings in Blackwater.
Council News

Have your say on project draft designs

Aden Stokes
by
12th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
CENTRAL Highlands residents are invited to share their thoughts on plans to improve streetscapes of Blackwater, Capella, Emerald and Springsure.

With the Central Highlands Street Beautification Project moving to the next round, Mayor Kerry Hayes said draft designs were now available for public feedback.

"Draft designs include improvements to the Crinum St precinct in Capella, a drop-off zone at the primary school and improved walking route to the cultural and aquatic centres and showgrounds.

"For Blackwater, they also include street facing buildings on vacant land opposite the shopping centre, improved pedestrian crossings to Blain St and shade-providing street trees for pedestrians.”

Draft design plans are available to view on council's online engagement platform Have Your Say. They are open for feedback until 5pm, June 30.

