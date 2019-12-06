Have your say on region’s biggest project in 10 years

Close up view of the alignment of the Rockhampton Ring Road and Western Road Rail Corridor.

ROCKHAMPTON residents now have the chance to have their say on the region’s biggest road project in more than a decade – the $1 billion ring road.

Phase one of community consultation is open after the Federal and Queensland Governments recently put their gripes behind them and decided to fast-track funding for the project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack said feedback was being sought to help shape the major project.

The Deputy PM said the project was focused on finalising the road alignment, considering road and bridge design options, environmental and cultural heritage assessments, as well as hydraulic and traffic modelling and undertaking an economic analysis.

“Now is the time for anyone with an interest in the project, or in improving travel connectivity across the region, to provide their feedback,” he said.

ROAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack were in Rockhampton last year to pledge $800 million for the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said opening consultation now would make sure local input shaped the ring road but also create a steady pipeline of jobs for the region.

“Rockhampton pumps close to $5 billion into our state’s economy every year and roads play a huge role in creating jobs and keeping our businesses and producers moving. He said recently opened construction businesses showed commercial anticipation for major projects in CQ.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said around 2,640 heavy vehicles travelled on the Bruce Highway through Rockhampton every day and there was a need to improve infrastructure to support these significant movements.

“The Rockhampton Ring Road will deliver a new western link of the Bruce Highway extending from the Capricorn Highway in the south to the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road in the north,” Ms Landry said.

“As a result, heavy vehicles will no longer need to rely on suburban streets which will reduce congestion and travel times for all Rockhampton road users.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke believed the Ring Road would improve access to the city and provide for long-term economic growth .

He said the airport, defence base, hospital, educational facilities, industrial precincts and tourism would benefit.

There will be another chance to participate and comment through a series of drop-in community information sessions and online engagement activities in early 2020 following the release of the concept design. Visit the TMR website to have your say.