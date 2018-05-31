Menu
The former Mt Chalmers Gold Mine.
The former Mt Chalmers Gold Mine. Allan Reinikka ROK310518amines3
Politics

Have your say on the future of CQ's abandoned mines

Michelle Gately
by
1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM

CENTRAL Queensland residents will be asked their views on the future of abandoned mines in the region, including the Mount Chalmers Gold Mine.

The former mine, which closed in 2014 when the company went into liquidation, is one of 120 abandoned sites across Queensland.

The State Government yesterday unveiled its Abandoned Mines Discussion Paper, which aims to canvass residents to shape the future of the state's old mines.

Mines minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the government supported Dynasty Resources' plan to re-open the Mount Chalmers site.

"I'm advised there are still some significant gold resources here,” he said.

"That's up to the mining company obviously, they have to take the risk.

"They'll be out here exploring, making sure they make a wise investment before they progress on the mine.”

The road to re-starting a mine is lengthy, with companies essentially starting from scratch.

Dr Lynham said the government wanted to streamline the approval process for abandoned mines.

It comes after an $87 million plan to re-open the Mount Morgan Gold Mine and clean up tailings from a century of mining operations was shattered in March when Carbine Resources announced it was no longer economically feasible.

Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham with member for Keppel Brittany Lauga announcing the Abandoned Mines discussion paper.
Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham with member for Keppel Brittany Lauga announcing the Abandoned Mines discussion paper. Allan Reinikka ROK310518amines2

The paper also aims to explore how mines can be re-purposed, like the $126 million Kidston Solar Project built on the abandoned north Queensland mine site.

A second discussion paper will gauge public opinion on risk management of sites which are taken over by the government, like Mount Chalmers, are disclaimed or change ownership.

"We're seeking feedback from the community, all industries and traditional owners on how to continue to nurture the best possible rehabilitation and economic outcomes for Queenslanders,” Dr Lynham said.

"Whether it be re-purposing, re-commercialising or re-mediating, this feedback will be vital in determining the path we take.”

mines mining resources state government tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

