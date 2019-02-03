Have your say on the next stages of CQ's rail trail

THE LOCAL community is being asked for feedback on the next stages of the Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail.

Livingstone Shire Council is seeking feedback from a variety of stakeholders in the planning process for stages two, three and four of the Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail.

Funding was awarded to Council for the project through the Queensland Government's new $14 million Rail Trail Local Government Grants program.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said Council is currently completing a planning project and feasibility study for the future development of the next stages. It would include extending the trail from its current alignment in Yeppoon, through to the Mount Chalmers community, extending the overall length of the trail to 26 kilometres.

"In order to gain a better understanding of the community's views surrounding the development of this active recreation infrastructure, and to guide the planning and design process, Council would like to hear from the local community through this online survey,” Cr Hutton said.

"The Capricorn Coast has gained a huge benefit from the utilising the existing rail trail, allowing local communities and visitors to use it for walking, bike riding and/or horse riding. Rail trails support active, healthy lifestyles and contributes to environmental preservation and management.

"Council commends the Queensland Government for their support towards the feasibility study that will provide more opportunities for residents to engage in active recreation across our region.”

Capricorn Coast Bicycle Users Group vice president Jan Boyd who's been a community champion for promoting more cycleway networks across our region was thrilled to see the project progressing and encouraged residents to get involved by taking part in the online survey.

"The extension of the Rail Trail is a perfect, free opportunity for parents, families and people of all ages to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful environment,” she said.

"It's important as a community that we promote living a healthy and active lifestyle, especially for our children.”