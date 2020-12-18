Menu
The number of visitors caravanning to Livingstone Shire has increased over recent years. Picture: Contributed
Council News

Have your say: Parking overhaul on the Cap Coast

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
LIVINGSTONE Shire Council is exploring potential short and shorter term parking sites within the shire’s townships and wants feedback from the community.

A survey has launched on council’s website to help identify the current short and shorter term parking requirements in the region.

Livingstone Shire mayor, Andy Ireland, said the parking needs of travellers may differ depending upon the purpose and duration of their visits.

“It is important we identify what visitors are likely to do during their stay, where the parking spaces should be situated and the period of time, they may need the parking spaces for,” he said.

“Visitors may stop for services such as ATM withdrawals, supplies at a local shopping centre, a quick bite at a coffee shop or cafe, or visit a recreational facility.

“Tourists are often unfamiliar to an area so it’s important to ensure council provides convenient parking opportunities for them to access our shire’s services and facilities.

“This survey is an important first step in accommodating future travellers, while continuing to promote Livingstone as premier tourist destination.

“The survey will also allow stakeholders to have their say and provide feedback to help guide infrastructure development.”

To find out more and to take part in the survey, go to https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/.

