HAVE YOUR SAY: What does Gracemere need?

GRACEMERE residents are being asked to share their ideas for a brighter future at a roundtable event hosted by Rockhampton Regional Council next month.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the roundtable was part of a wider Growing Gracemere strategy being developed by the council.

“Council has worked hard to bring new projects funded by all levels of government to Gracemere, including the highly popular children’s wet play area at Cedric Archer Park, the upgrades and beautification on Lawrie Street, and the new play equipment and SES building at Conaghan Park,” she said.

“We are also continuing to invest in the work at Touch of Paradise, which I have no doubt will become one of the most beautiful places in the area.

“We know Gracemere is a pivotal part of the growth of our great region and we know there is more we can do, but we need your help.

“The roundtable is the community’s opportunity to help us map out Gracemere’s future and make sure everyone knows it is a vibrant place with an exciting future, and a wonderful place to raise a family.

“Anyone who cares about this town, has ideas about how it can grow, or knows of an opportunity should come along and make their voice heard.

“We want your ideas and your feedback. We want a strong foundation of the community’s desires for us to build on so we can deliver a Growing Gracemere strategy which really delivers.”

The roundtable will be held at the Gracemere Community Centre from 6pm – 8pm on Tuesday, November 12.

People interested in coming are invited to email mayor@rrc.qld.gov.au, call 1300 22 55 77.