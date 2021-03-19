Having sex in this room gets hearts racing by 73%

Having sex in the bathroom was found to elevate heart rates by 73 per cent.

Having sex in the bathroom was found to elevate heart rates by 73 per cent.

Spicing up your sex life by making love in different locations around the house can increase your heart rate by up to 73 per cent, a survey has found.

Sex has been medically proven as some of the best cardio exercise people experience.

So which location gets hearts racing?

The bathroom topped the list with an increase in heart rate of 73 per cent, an average of 121 beats per minute (BPM), followed by a potentially public display on a balcony, which registered a 66 per cent increase (116 BPM).

Having sex in the bathroom also topped the satisfaction scale at 8.5 out of 10, with participants stating the steamy room and standing sex made it that much hotter.

An intimate closet or utility room came third and saw heart rates climbing by 64 per cent to 115 BPM, with some couples commenting that the use of the washing machine helped.

Couples who had sex on the balcony saw their heart rates escalate by an average of 66 per cent.

The dining room rated fourth with a heart rate increase of 60 per cent to 112 BPM, followed by the kitchen at 56 per cent or 109 BPM, the bedroom 54 per cent or 108 BPM, the living room with a 51 per cent increase to 106 BPM and finally the stairs or a landing at 43 per cent or 100 BPM.

Clinical psychologist and sex therapy expert Daniel Sher said it was healthy for people to explore with where they make love.

“When sex becomes routine, something about the creative passion and pleasure that can be accessed lessens.

“Having sex in places other than the bedroom – the bathroom, the balcony and the kitchen, can add an extra bit of spice and excitement.”

Mr Sher said deciding as a couple where to have sex could add that extra spark to your relationship.

“When choosing where to have sex, it’s important to think about what turns you on as a couple – being intimate on the balcony brings with it the possibility of being seen by others for instance.

“Having sex in the kitchen can be new and exciting and can also add an added layer of intimate knowledge between you and your partner, which can be subtly tapped into the next time that you’re hosting guests.

“A subtle glance will suffice: you don’t want to put your guests off their dinner.

“Not to mention the kitchen renders food like fruit and whipped cream accessible – employing the aid of these sorts of items during sex can add an extra layer of sensuality and novelty.

The average heart rate increases and beats per minute of couples who had sex in different locations around the house.

Experimenting with sex, Mr Sher said, was healthy for your relationship.

“It is always a good idea to experiment with sex in the bathroom.

“This space provides so much opportunity for exploration and alternative sensual stimulation. “Get creative.

“Have sex standing up.

“Have sex in the shower, on the basin, in the bath.

“Make full use of steam, soap, lotions and perfumes.”

The survey by onbuy.com involved 50 couples measuring their heart rates with heart trackers immediately before and after sex in different locations around the house.

