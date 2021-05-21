Hawks soar to keep finals hopes alive

Illawarra has strengthened its NBL finals claims and poured salt into the 36ers’ wounds with a clinical eight-point win in front of their home fans at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Hawks led by as much as 26 points on Friday night before easing to an important 81-73 victory that improved their record to 16-15 as they look to maintain their hold on fourth spot.

The Sixers were the form team of the competition before round 18 losses to the Hawks in Wollongong and the Kings in Sydney derailed their finals tilt, but they were a shell of that side for long periods.

Without star point guard Josh Giddey to run the show, Adelaide’s offence unravelled in the face of some intense defensive pressure from Brian Goorjian’s side.

The Sixers started brightly enough with a 9-0 run putting them up by eight points, but a Goorjian time-out sparked a season-high 18-0 streak, Isaac White beating the buzzer to make it a 24-14 game at the first break.

Sam Froling led all players with 12 points in the first half and he was pivotal as Illawarra put their hosts to the sword in the second quarter, Froling’s huge left-handed dunk putting an exclamation point on a 26-14 term that gave his side a 50-28 lead at halftime.

Connor Henry reached deep into his bench as he looked to shake things up in the third quarter, and while he got a response soon after the restart, White was instrumental as Illawarra steadied to take a 67-46 lead into the final term.

HARVEY’S HELPERS

The Hawks have lost just once in 11 games where Tyler Harvey has scored 23 or more points. The star import drained two huge three-pointers late but he didn’t need to do the heavy lifting this time. He finished with 18 points, with Froling (19 points) and White (16) sharing the load.

STARTERS ON ICE

This was Adelaide’s first game without starters Giddey and Isaac Humphries, who will both miss the rest of the season. Giddey was released from the active roster as he prepares for the NBA draft and Humphries succumbed to the foot injury that sidelined him for 11 games this season. Daniel Dillon started in Giddey’s absence and led his team with 17 points, with Daniel Johnson the next best with 13.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Hawks’ next opportunity to push their finals claims is at home on Sunday when they host Cairns, while Adelaide will play their last match at the Entertainment Centre on Sunday when they take on take on the Wildcats.

Originally published as Hawks soar to keep finals hopes alive