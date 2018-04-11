Indigenous jumper hits home for Cyril

Hawthorn’s Cyril Rioli and Jarman Impey in this years indigenous round jumper. . Pic: Michael Klein

HAWTHORN indigenous star Cyril Rioli has played a hand in the guernsey the Hawks will wear in Sir Doug Nicholls indigenous Round.

The unique design is dedicated to Rioli's home, the Tiwi Islands.

"I was approached by the club that they were going to base the jumper around me. I knew someone, Aunty Lulu (Jennifer Coombes) who's a true Tiwi person," Rioli said.

"She's done an amazing job in getting the designs together. It's turned out really great."

The design features two prominent aspects of the Tiwi culture, Pukumani Poles and the Kulama ceremony.

"The Pukumani Poles are sort of a replacement for tombstones. During burials, that's where you'll see the poles, they represent someone that's passed. They mean a lot to the Tiwi culture," Rioli said.

"The Kulama Yam Ceremony designs (represented in the circles) ... represent the ceremonies which are about when people pass away."

The guernsey also has the words Ngawa Puranji Yiloga - translated to 'We love our footy' - on the inside of the jumper.

"Footy is a big part of Tiwi culture and life up there. From when you can start walking to when you can kick the footy."

It is a landmark moment for the remote community located 80km north of Darwin.

"Not only am I excited but I think for the whole Tiwi Islands to have a jumper that's based around them is truly amazing," Rioli said.

"Knowing a lot of people have put the Tiwi Island on the map, this is just another step."

