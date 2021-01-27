Hayne married after rapid engagement

Ex-rugby league star Jarryd Hayne is officially off the market, tying the knot with partner Amellia Bonnici on the NSW Central Coast on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail reports the couple got married in front of about 50 family and friends, including NRL players.

The publication reports the ceremony took place out of public view, and the location was kept a secret until the last minute - even for all but a few select guests, most of whom were ferried to the Pullman Magenta Shores resort in a bus after being told to meet at a specified location.

Hayne wore a cream suit and white shirt while Bonnici, 29, wore a classical white dress.

The wedding comes just a month after Hayne took to social media to announce his engagement to Bonnici, with who he has a four-year-old daughter, Beliviah Ivy.

The former Parramatta and Gold Coast fullback posted a photo of Bonnici flashing her engagement ring on Christmas Day, writing: "'He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favour from the LORD'. Proverbs 18:22 NKJV.

"It's been a rollercoaster. But I'm thankful for God and what the Holy Spirit has done through us. It's only by the grace of God we are here and were excited moving forward as Husband n Wife," he added with a love heart emoji.

Plenty of footy stars congratulated the couple on their big news and they wasted little time in taking the plunge, trading vows on a sweltering Australia Day.

Hayne and Bonnici met in 2016 after he had returned from a stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers to play in the NRL again with the Titans, and she quickly fell pregnant.

Bonnici has been by Hayne’s side during his recent legal dramas.

Hayne hasn't played in the NRL since 2018 and learnt in December he will face trial again this year on sexual assault charges after a jury in Newcastle could not agree on a verdict. Hayne's retrial is set to start in March after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

Judge Peter Whitford SC discharged a jury of eight men and four women following an eight-day trial, which started on November 24, after they failed to reach a verdict on either of Hayne's two charges.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent recklessly causing actual bodily harm.

After the jury was discharged Mr Hayne told media outside court he was "disappointed" with the result, saying he "told the truth and we'll do it all again".

Police allege the former NSW fullback forced himself on a woman, then 26, at her home on the outskirts of Newcastle on grand final night 2018.

Hayne is accused performing oral and digital sex without her consent, causing two lacerations to her vagina and significant bleeding.

He denies the allegations against him and says the sexual encounter was consensual, and claims the woman's injuries were an accident likely caused by his fingernail.

Bonnici was by Hayne's side throughout his trial, regularly accompanying him to and from court.

Originally published as Hayne married after rapid engagement