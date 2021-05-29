Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hayne moved to ‘white collar’ prison

by Linda Silmalis
29th May 2021 6:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has been moved out of Sydney to the "white collar" prison of choice, Cooma jail.

The fallen footballer was quietly transferred from Parklea on Wednesday, where he had been in a health clinic separated from the general population.

Jarryd Hayne after he was found guilty of sex assault. Picture: NCA Newswire
Jarryd Hayne after he was found guilty of sex assault. Picture: NCA Newswire

The inmates that have called Cooma home include Oliver Curtis, husband of public relations powerhouse Roxy Jacenko.

Former cocaine dealer to the stars - Richard Buttrose - also did time at the minimum- to medium-security correctional centre, as did former trade union official Michael Williamson and former Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos.

Roxy Jacenko’s husband Oliver Curtis also stayed in Cooma jail.
Roxy Jacenko’s husband Oliver Curtis also stayed in Cooma jail.

 

Milton Orkopoulos was another high-profile Cooma inmate.
Milton Orkopoulos was another high-profile Cooma inmate.

Hayne, who has been formally classified as a "special interest inmate" has had a rough start in prison, with other prisoners hurling apples at him.

The footballer's request to watch Foxtel behind bars was declined, and he was told he could not have his washing done outside of the designated "laundry day".

With Cooma known for being the jail for public officials and "white collars", Hayne is unlikely to be pelted by apples.

However, the facility is far from luxurious - and the weather can prove challenging for inmates.

Businessman Salim Mehajer, pictured with his solicitor Zali Burrows, leaves Cooma jail after serving time there.
Businessman Salim Mehajer, pictured with his solicitor Zali Burrows, leaves Cooma jail after serving time there.

 

"There are no log fires, no Foxtel," a departmental source said.

"It's freezing down there."

Hayne, 33, has been jailed for five years and nine months for sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home. His legal team has filed a ­notice of intention to appeal and he has a year to submit his grounds of appeal.

The footballer will be eligible for parole in January 2025.

Originally published as Hayne moved to 'white collar' prison

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Premium Content The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Travel The resort and wellness spa was approved in 2011 for 201 units, commercial space, high-class restaurant, conference, lounge bar, indoor sports facility and health spa...

        VALE GLEN BAILEY: Racing icon remembered as a gentle giant

        Premium Content VALE GLEN BAILEY: Racing icon remembered as a gentle giant

        Horses The funeral will be held on Monday and his son Terry will deliver a eulogy online...

        NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Premium Content NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

        Gardening Check out Councillor Neil Fisher’s latest column on the shrubs and flowers in bloom...

        Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        Premium Content Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.