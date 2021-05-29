Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne has been moved out of Sydney to the "white collar" prison of choice, Cooma jail.

The fallen footballer was quietly transferred from Parklea on Wednesday, where he had been in a health clinic separated from the general population.

Jarryd Hayne after he was found guilty of sex assault. Picture: NCA Newswire

The inmates that have called Cooma home include Oliver Curtis, husband of public relations powerhouse Roxy Jacenko.

Former cocaine dealer to the stars - Richard Buttrose - also did time at the minimum- to medium-security correctional centre, as did former trade union official Michael Williamson and former Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos.

Roxy Jacenko’s husband Oliver Curtis also stayed in Cooma jail.

Milton Orkopoulos was another high-profile Cooma inmate.

Hayne, who has been formally classified as a "special interest inmate" has had a rough start in prison, with other prisoners hurling apples at him.

The footballer's request to watch Foxtel behind bars was declined, and he was told he could not have his washing done outside of the designated "laundry day".

With Cooma known for being the jail for public officials and "white collars", Hayne is unlikely to be pelted by apples.

However, the facility is far from luxurious - and the weather can prove challenging for inmates.

Businessman Salim Mehajer, pictured with his solicitor Zali Burrows, leaves Cooma jail after serving time there.

"There are no log fires, no Foxtel," a departmental source said.

"It's freezing down there."

Hayne, 33, has been jailed for five years and nine months for sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home. His legal team has filed a ­notice of intention to appeal and he has a year to submit his grounds of appeal.

The footballer will be eligible for parole in January 2025.

Originally published as Hayne moved to 'white collar' prison