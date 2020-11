Smoke from Gracemere coming from the Alton Downs fire.

A HAZARD reduction burn west of Rockhampton has reignited this afternoon.

A huge billowing of smoke can be seen from the Gracemere hwy, coming from Alton Downs.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire is located on the Nine Mile Rd.

A hazard reduction burn from last week has reignited and the property owner is cutting a break.

QFES crews are not required at this stage.