Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

Smoke may be visible as fire moves within hazard recution containment lines. Picture: Zizi Averill

Smoke may be seen in the Byfield, Lake Mary, Rossmoya, and neighbouring areas during May as annual hazard reduction and conservation management programs are undertaken.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting planned ground and aerial burning within Byfield National Park and state forest during the month.

QPWS said the aim of the burning was to reduce the volume of forest fuels and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration,” it said.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions.

“Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.”