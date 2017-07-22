'Hazardous' situation after crash in Rockhampton

UPDATE 11.30AM: Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the Rockhampton CBD.

Reports indicate no one has been injured in the crash on the corner of Kent and William St.

However, there has been fuel spilt on the road with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew at the scene now to clean it up.

A witness has described the scene to emergency services as 'hazardous'.

There is no indication yet how many vehicles were involved or if there any people injured as a result.