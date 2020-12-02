Hazardous weather proves beneficial to coast guard

y Yeppoon Rescue One undertakes a tow on a broken down vessel. Pic: file photo

IT HAS been an unusually quiet few days on Capricorn Coast waters, much to the delight of Yeppoon Coast Guard.

It appears both strong winds and further unfavourable conditions frightened off most responsible boaties.

Just one rescue was completed over the past week; a drastic downturn on the average six incidents Rescue One would typically attend.

The skipper of a 5m power boat was forced to call for assistance early last week after their vessel broken down off Kemp Beach.

Skipper Phil Schefe departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 8.30am on November 23.

He quickly took the boat in tow and returned to the harbour just fifteen minutes later.

However, this coming weekend is sure to keep the Coast Guard on its toes.

VMR Gladstone is set to host a search and rescue exercise for local Coast Guard and VMR units, as well as Water Police.

Three vessels from Central Queensland’s Coast Guard squadron – Yeppoon Rescue One, Keppel Sands CHSS Rescue and Rockhampton’s Bluefin Sports Rescue – are scheduled to participate.