New photos from season eight of Game of Thrones have been released. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
TV

Sneak peek pics from Game of Thrones

7th Feb 2019 6:16 AM

WITH just weeks to go until the long-awaited premiere, HBO has released the first photos from the final season of Game of Thrones.

The collection of 14 images feature close-ups of Daenarys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, along with all the other major players.

Curiously, the only two characters to appear in a shot together are Jon Snow and Daenarys Targaryen, serving as a hint at what's to come. In one of their two shared pictures, they're seen staring into each other's eyes.

 

Jon and Daenarys look at each other lovingly. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Tyrion Lannister. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Brienne of Tarth. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Samwell Tarly. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Daenarys Targaryen. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Jaime Lannister. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Arya Stark. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Cersei Lannister. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Ser Davos Seaworth. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Bran Stark. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Varys. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Cersei Lannister. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
The final chapter of the multi-award winning fantasy series will stream in Australia express from the US on Monday, April 15 at 11am AEDT on Foxtel.

Season 8 will comprise of six episodes, which is down from seven in the previous season and the usual 10 in prior seasons.

Each episode will be the length of an entire feature film with some of the biggest battle sequences in the show's history.

Season 8 footage shows Daenerys and Jon meeting Sansa. Picture: HBO
After months with no new information about the final series, HBO released the first major teaser last month which showed Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) declaring Winterfell's allegiance to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) - a historic moment in the series.

"Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa says to the Mother of Dragons in the short clip.

Jon Snow, portrayed by Kit Harington, is also in the scene standing next to Dany.

The three power players are in Winterfell, where characters are gathering to fight the Army of the Dead as we countdown to the show's conclusion.

The first seven seasons are available to view on demand on Foxtel Now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jon and Daenarys, both lovers and — unfortunately — close relatives. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Sansa Stark. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
Jon Snow. Picture: HBO/Helen Sloan
