'Disgusted': Homeless Rocky man goes on luxury stealing spree

Clint James Simpson pleaded guilty to a total of four charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20.

EVEN the accused described his actions of two assaults and a break and enter as 'totally stupid'.

Simpson assaulted a woman in Yeppoon on Boxing Day and a male in Rockhampton on February 24, the court heard.

He also broke into a Cooee Bay house between December 20 and New Years Day, stealing eight top shelf bottles of wine, food, a laptop and foreign coins.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the assault on the woman occurred while the pair were in the back seat of a moving vehicle, slapping the victim's to the right side of her face twice and also slapping her arms and legs.

She said the other assault occurred at Ozcare on February 24 at 8.30am.

Sgt Stafford said Simpson was sitting at a smokers table with the victim when the victim stood up and Simpson punched him victim in the nose.

She said the victim called for medical attention.

Sgt Stafford said in relation the burglary charge, the complainant was watching the house for the owners when they noticed the property had been broken into.

She said the complainant phoned the owners and worked out what had been stolen.

Sgt Stafford said Simpson was identified as the offender due to a fingerprint lifted from an item left in the kitchen sink.

"I'm disgusted with myself," Simpson told the court.

"The break and enter was totally stupid."

He said with regards to the Ozcare assault, he had been talking with the victim prior to the punch.

"He jumped up and I thought he was being aggressive towards me," Simpson said.

"I had been kicked out of home and was living in Ozcare."

Simpson was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a parole date of July 31, 2017.