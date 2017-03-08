He came here looking for a barra but he found something better

Damien Rynja travelled from Brisbane to Rockhampton for a fishing trip and was pleased with the local fishing community.

ALTHOUGH these city fishermen had no luck in the mighty Fitzroy, Rockhampton's supportive fishing community has them planning their next trip already.

In a post on the Fishing Central Queensland Facebook page, Damien Rynja said he and a friend made the journey up from down south to take advantage of the region's great fishing season.

The pair failed to reel in a catch, but our local fishermen's hospitality has them wanting more.

"With all reports of good fish being caught in the (net free zone) in the Fitzroy, a mate and I decided to travel up from Brisbane to see if we could get in on the action,” he wrote.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to land any fish despite getting all the hot tips and using all the fanciest gear (classic all the gear, no idea scenario).

"We have one fishing session left before heading home tomorrow, hopefully can land something.

"But that's not what this post is about.

"This post is about the awesome local fishing community.

"Every one we have met at the ramp or on the water (including fisheries who enjoyed telling us all about the fish that were being caught), giving us tips and spots to try, always with a smile on their face.

"You just don't get that in Brisbane.

"Subsequently, we're already planning our next trip to the area.

"Thanks to all the people with tips and advice, it's greatly appreciated.”