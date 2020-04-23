Christine O'Leary with the Dead Man's Penny sent to her uncle's next of kin following World War I

Christine O'Leary with the Dead Man's Penny sent to her uncle's next of kin following World War I

After her father passed away, Christine O’Leary came across a distinctive medallion among his possessions, emblazoned with the phrase, ‘He died for freedom and honour’.

The fourth-generation Mount Morgan resident has since traced the medallion, or ‘plaquette’ to the death of her father’s older brother, Frank Cole, during World War I.

“He fought in the battles of Fleur Baix, Pozieres, Mouquet Farm, Bullecourt, Armentieres, Baupaume, Messines, Polygon Wood, Passchendale, Hamel, Amiens and Druecourt,” Ms O’Leary said.

“Sadly, he was injured in October 1919 and passed away only three weeks before peace was declared that November.

“He is buried in Roisel, France”.

Nicknamed the Dead Man Penny, the medallion was issued to British and Empire’s next of kin from 1919 through the 1930s.

It took about 450 tons of bronze to cast more than 1.3 million of them; they were generally accompanied by a scroll and letter from King George V.

Ms O’Leary’s father was too young to go to the first World War, and the classification of his job at the Mount Morgan copper mines as “essential” meant he couldn’t go to World War II.

Nevertheless, his generation did it tough as interwar Australia reeled from conflict to flu epidemic then the Depression.

“Dad told me he was born in a tent near where the bridge stands at the top of the range,” Ms O’Leary said.

“His dad was a timber cutter and his mum had 12 children in 30 years, some of whom died from meningitis.

“After the war, the Mount Morgan hospital couldn’t cope with the number of Spanish flu cases so they built an isolation ward on the second storey of the high school.”

Her father, Fred Cole, is well known to long-time Mt Morgan residents for playing in an old-time dance band; he left an appointment diary of wedding gigs among his possessions.

“During the Depression, my dad got work picking cotton around Ipswich and, when the hotel owners found out he was a musician, they gave him room and board in exchange for playing the piano,” Mrs O’Leary said.

“His generation didn’t really talk much about the war; I never knew much about his family until after he died (in 1998) and I started chasing their history.

“It makes me realise how my generation had the best time of all.

“It was so easy to get work when I was young, if you didn’t like a job you could quit it in the morning and have another lined up that afternoon.

“I remember when the Mount Morgan community wanted to have a school which went past Year 10, they approached a dozen of us to see whether we’d consider going back for Years 11 and 12.

“I left the job I had at the mines to study for another two years – which makes us pioneers of the Mount Morgan school, I guess – and the day we finished, they rang us up and asked if we wanted our jobs back.”