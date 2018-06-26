'He died in my arms': Crash witness tried to save dad

Eumundi resident Joshua Wiersma wants Eumundi Noosa Road fixed and the speed limit lowered after attending a serious crash in front of his home.

DESPERATE efforts to save a dying man's life have left Coast man Joshua Wiersma shattered and seeking action to make safe a busy stretch of road.

Mr Wiersma was in his barn on Sunday afternoon when a Toyota Prado and a Mazda collided about 100m away on Eumundi Noosa Road.

The former police officer ran down his driveway to the confronting scene.

"I heard an almighty impact and knew there would be people injured," Mr Wiersma said.

He said he helped a man from the Prado, which was still on the road, before turning his attention to the Mazda, which had rolled down into a ditch, landing on its wheels.

A teenage boy in the Mazda was freed but the boy's father was trapped and critically injured.

Mr Wiersma said about 10 people, including his GP wife, were in the ditch around the vehicle trying their best to release and revive the man.

"We tried to get that guy out feverishly," Mr Wiersma said.

He said the boy watched from the roadside above for the first part.

"Thank God somebody took him away later on."

Mr Wiersma said in his five years as a police officer he had been to many crashes but none like Sunday afternoon's.

"I'd never actually held a man in my arms while he has died.

"He was there with me, I was holding his hand."

His motivation to speak out has come from repeated crashes on the road since he moved to Eumundi five years ago.

He said a rescue helicopter landed on his property about two years ago to airlift a man involved in a crash about 100m from Sunday's incident.

"I attended that one too."

He said there had been five crashes near his home since he moved in.

"I'm a retired police officer and I keep attending these accidents at my doorstep."

He was sure a guard rail would have minimised the devastation of the two most serious of those crashes, particularly on Sunday.

"If there was a safety rail along here he would have survived.

"We are just scratching our heads going 'are we going to have to be the next victims on this road'?"

He wanted the speed limit reduced from 80kmh to 60kmh, guard rails installed and the road widened.

"I'm shattered, absolutely shattered.

"It (the death) is something that did not need to happen."

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said a study of the full length of Eumundi Noosa Road was being conducted to determine future upgrade needs.

The spokesman said the planning project was expected to be completed next year and any works would be assessed against competing state-wide priorities.

"We continually monitor the state-controlled road network to ensure the safety of road users, which is our top priority," the spokesman said.

He said the department was working with police in their investigation of Sunday's crash but would not comment further on the incident.