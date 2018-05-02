'He died in my arms':Rocky pet mauled in string of 'attacks'

MISSED: Five-year-old Pumba was fatally attacked by dogs which jumped a fence into his enclosure.

A MOTHER watched on in horror, helpless against a fatal attack on her son's "best friend” and much-loved pet.

It was Saturday afternoon and the Gracemere woman's six-foot fence had been breached by three vicious dogs, who she witnessed enter her cats' enclosure and maul one, Pumba, to death.

"He died in my arms,” she said, her voice breaking through the phone.

The woman, who can only be identified as "Barbara” for safety reasons, is one of two locals who reported deadly attacks to the Rockhampton Regional Council at the weekend.

They were also backed by a chorus of residents on social media who claim they too have suffered the heartache of the persistent roaming, aggressive dog issue in the township east of Rockhampton.

Suzanne Turner contacted The Morning Bulletin to report her small maltese-cross had been mauled by three pig dogs 10 months ago.

The dog survived, but the owner was left out of pocket for the vet bills and upset at the apparent lack of action on the other owners' behalf.

Another local, Lucy Tabs, said her family's Australian silky died when dogs dug a hole into their yard and killed their pet of 12 years.

She claims the same dogs have since tried to get into the yard.

Barbara has escalated her concerns on Monday in an impassioned letter to Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow.

She asks "how many defenceless animals need to die” before the issue is resolved?

Cr Strelow offered her deepest sympathies to those who "lost a beloved pet” before detailing council's investigation.

"The first we knew were two complaints about two different incidents on Sunday afternoon. We were on the site patrolling within half an hour of receiving advice of the first alleged attack,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have spent the best part of two days patrolling to try to find the dogs.

"As well as patrolling the area, we were given an address for the location of the dogs and have visited that residence on two separate occasions but we have not sighted the dogs and continue to make efforts to speak to the occupants of this property.

"We know that there were attacks on two cats. If others in the area have further information or photographs or are willing to sign statutory declarations we would love to hear from you.”

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, a heartbroken Barbara mourned her pet, but feared a child could easily fall victim to these dogs who "won't stop until the animal is dead”.

"Basically the dogs jumped my six-foot fence, pushed her way into the cat enclosures and tried to attack both of my cats,” Barbara told of the Saturday afternoon incident.

"One escaped and my big fat boy... who was a gentle giant, who didn't move very fast because he was chubby, didn't have a chance in hell.

"My 13-year-old son lost his best friend last night, the lady who lost her horse is beside herself,” she said of an alleged attack on a horse on Lucas St, which the council said has not been reported.

Barbara claims two other cats were killed on nearby Amy and Denny streets, bringing the total deaths to four.

Planning and Regulatory chairwoman, councillor Ellen Smith, confirmed council was investigating after two residents reported their cats had been killed by roaming dogs in Gracemere over the weekend.

"The reports also included information that a number of other animals had been attacked however no other complaints have been received at this point.

"Once council was notified, an officer was dispatched however the dogs were unable to be located at the time.

"Investigations are continuing and anyone who has any information is urged to contact council.”