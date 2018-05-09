'He doesn't think he's sick': Community rallies for CQ boy

GOING WELL: Milman schoolboy Kye Funch is battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

RODEO: Central Queensland's rodeo community will rally this weekend to help Milman schoolboy Kye Funch in his brave battle against brain cancer.

The Ride for Kye Fundraising Rodeo will be held at the Gavial Creek Rodeo Campdraft Complex at Gracemere from 5pm on Saturday.

There will be more than $9000 in prizemoney in events ranging from pee wee barrels to the open bull ride.

Proceeds from the day will go to five-year-old Kye, who was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma brain tumour in September last year.

He underwent a course of radiation in Brisbane and is on an American immunotherapy trial, the only treatment option available to him in Australia.

Kye's mum Cinnamon said DIPG was a rare and aggressive form of cancer and the family may need to travel overseas for further treatment.

She said the fundraising rodeo was the brainchild of good friends Brad and Erin Corrie, who agist their bulls on the Funches' property.

"They really wanted to help us so they thought it might be a good idea to put a rodeo together,” Cinnamon said.

Yeppoon's Brady Fielder will compete in the open bull ride at this weekend's fundraising rodeo. Chris Ison ROK250218cbull3

"There's been a lot of planning involved but everything's coming along well.

"We wanted to tie it in with Beef Australia in the hope it might improve numbers.”

Cinnamon has been overwhelmed by the response from the community, with people donating their time, money and services to bring the rodeo together.

She said Kye was "going well at the moment”.

"At this stage he's happy and has lots of energy,” she said. "He's still at school and we're just trying to keep life as normal as possible.

"He doesn't think he's sick and we're all trying to stay as positive as we can.”

Cinnamon said Kye was 22 weeks into the trial, organised through the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

"We really don't know what to expect or whether it will work. This is uncharted territory and we just have to wait and see what happens,” she said.

"We are trying to raise money if we need to travel overseas.

"Apart from this trial, there is no other treatment in Australia. We have no other hope but we're going to do everything we can for our little boy.”

Nominations for the rodeo close at noon on Friday on 4927 1916. For more information, contact Scott Funch on 0487 623 264.

IF YOU GO