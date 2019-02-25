'He either killed my baby sister or pushed her to it'

The family of an Ipswich domestic violence victim believe she may have been murdered despite police closing the file on her death.

WOMEN'S safety advocates have backed a grieving mum's calls for her daughter's death to be re-investigated

A 21-year-old Ipswich woman died on Saturday evening.

She cannot be identified for legal reasons.

While police say her death is not suspicious, her family and support workers fear she may have been "coerced" into ending her own life or that she was "murdered".

The woman's mother said her daughter was in fear for her life just "39 minutes" before she died.

"She told me he said he would choke her last living breath out of her," the mother said.

"Then we found out she was dead."

The mother said her daughter's body was "covered in bruises and bite marks" over the past few weeks.

The woman's brother said he also feared for his sister's safety.

"He has either killed my baby sister or he pushed her to the point to where she did it herself," the brother said.

"Just before she died, my sister said he said he was going to choke her to death."

Sisters Inside CEO Debbie Kilroy is hoping police will re-open their investigation into the death of a 21-year-old Ipswich woman. Warren Lynam

Sisters Inside CEO Debbie Kilroy said she had known the woman for five years after supporting her to stay in school as a troubled teenager and providing help while she was in jail late last year on unknown charges.

Ms Kilroy said she was worried police might not have given significant weight to the history of domestic violence before closing the book on her death.

"I saw that she had written something on Facebook just before she passed away and it was very concerning," Ms Kilroy said.

"She said she was bashed on Saturday night by someone close to her and that she was very worried for her safety.

"The way that she died is very unusual for a woman."

The post about being bashed has since been deleted.

It is not known who removed it or who has control of the woman's Facebook page.

Ms Kilroy said Sisters Inside staff were shocked their client had died just eight weeks after leaving jail and only days after turning 21.

"It is an absolute tragedy and we are all quite distressed," she said.

One in six Australian women experience domestic violence and research also shows that 85 per cent of women who suicide have a history of abuse at the hands of a family member. GLENN HUNT

Queensland Domestic Violence Death Review Tribunal member and Red Rose Foundation CEO Betty Taylor echoed Ms Kilroy's concerns, saying the way in which the woman died was not a normal process for females to use.

Ms Taylor said this and the allegations of domestic violence before her death meant police needed to be extra vigilant in their investigations.

She said coercion was an important issue to consider.

"Domestic violence survivors may go down this path as they see it as their only way out, they have had enough, and they cannot get free from it," Ms Taylor said.

"They can be harassed and mentally worn down."

Detective Senior Sergeant Rod Watts categorically ruled out any involvement of a male known to the victim.

"We investigated her death quite heavily over the weekend and there are no suspicious circumstances," the Dutton Park Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge said.

"A report will go to the coroner."

NewsRegional contacted the man at the centre of the allegations for comment but he has not responded.

In Australia, one in six women experience domestic violence and research also shows that 85 per cent of women who suicide have a history of abuse at the hands of a family member.

Women are three times more likely to attempt suicide than men, but males are more likely to die as a result of self-harm.

There are around 3000 deaths due to suicide in Australia each year, with women accounting for 25 per cent of victims.

- NewsRegional

* If you are experiencing mental health crisis, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14. For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.