‘He flew out’: Family sues over baby’s brain damage

A mother is suing a hospital to seek justice for her 18-months old son, who was born brain damaged, claiming her insistence on having a caesarean delivery was ignored.

After breaking her pelvis in a car accident in 2006, Jess Ngaheu was advised by doctors that she would need a caesarean delivery if she ever had children.

In 2017, Jess and Merv Ngaheu's daughter, Vera-Rose, was delivered via a caesarean.

When she became pregnant with her second child two years later, Mrs Ngaheu said she told Gold Coast University Hospital medical staff that she would require a caesarean delivery.

Mrs Ngaheu said when she arrived at the hospital in labour on November 19, 2019, at just under 37 weeks' pregnant, she was told she would be prepped for theatre for a caesarean.

But after being reviewed by a hospital obstetrician, she was instead taken to the birthing suite for a natural delivery, without explanation, it s alleged.

Baby Hawaiki needs ongoing care. Picture: Paul Harris

Mrs Ngaheu claims she insisted that she needed a caesarean, but no one listened to what she or her husband said.

Within a couple of hours, their son Hawaiki flew out of the birth canal with such force that the umbilical cord was severed.

He shot straight into one of the doctors before falling headfirst onto the floor.

The Ormeau couple was later told that this had been due to a large amount of amniotic fluid sitting behind him.

The anxious parents watched a medical team reviving Hawaiki, who was not breathing, before he was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, for an immediate blood transfusion, because of bleeding from his head.

Six days later, an MRI revealed he had sustained brain damage and Hawaiki now has symptoms similar to cerebral palsy, law firm Maurice Blackburn said.

The family is suing Gold Coast hospital for medical negligence over what they claim is his avoidable injury.

Jess and Merv Ngaheu with Vera-Rose and Hawaiki. Picture: Paul Harris

"He's now 18 months' old and can't walk, can't talk and his development is extremely delayed," Mrs Ngaheu, 37, said.

"He requires 24-7 care and will require that for the rest of his life."

Haiwaiki has hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy several times a week and also sees a speech pathologist.

"It makes me wild that all of this could have been prevented if the hospital staff had just listened to us," Mrs Ngaheu said.

"What happened to our son is unimaginable and never should have happened.

"I'm sharing our story to empower others to stand up for themselves because it's their right.

"I also want members of the medical profession to know what can happen if you don't listen to your patients who know their bodies and their medical history.

Jess with Hawaiki. Picture: Paul Harris

"They took our power away from us. Both my husband and I told them I needed to have a caesarean, but they denied us that and now our son is going to suffer for his entire life."

A medical expert engaged by law firm Maurice Blackburn said Hawaiki's injury had allegedly been caused by a lack of oxygen during delivery, rather than when he fell on to the floor.

Mrs Ngaheu said she was taking legal action "to get justice for my little boy".

"I want to hold those responsible to account and I'm going to fight as hard as I can with whatever it takes to make sure Hawaiki's needs are looked after," she said.

"Jess's pregnancy was deemed high-risk and it was considered necessary for Hawaiki to be born via a caesarean delivery," Kirsten Van Der Wal of Maurice Blackburn said.

"But when she presented at the hospital after going into labour, there was a change in the plan.

"We are alleging that had Hawaiki been born via caesarean delivery and at an earlier time, he would have avoided his brain injury."

The law firm is pursuing compensation for the impact Hawaiki's injuries have had on him, and for the extensive assistance and therapy he will require for the rest of his life.

Originally published as 'He flew out': Family sues over baby's brain damage after rapid birth