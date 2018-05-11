He had 30 marijuana seeds stashed in his spare jeans

KAI Dylan Turner was a passenger in a car intercepted by police and was busted for possessing marijuana which was hidden in his spare pants.

Turner, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police smelt the substance after they pulled the car over at Landsborough at 1.45am on March 24 and searched all the occupants plus the vehicle.

They located 30 marijuana seeds and less than a gram of the leafy substance in a pocket of jeans on the floor of the car.

The group had been visiting the Sunshine Coast before being intercepted.

Turner was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.