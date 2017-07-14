25°
'He knew she smelled like death', court told

Vanda Carson | 14th Jul 2017 11:09 AM
Jeromy Lee Harris in action for Brisbane Strikers in 1999.
Jeromy Lee Harris in action for Brisbane Strikers in 1999.

A FORMER professional soccer player charged over the torture of a young woman "knew that she smelled like death" after she was burned, prosecutors have alleged.

Jeromy Lee Harris, 41, formerly of Rockhampton, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer Remy Kurz formally applied for bail.

Magistrate John Costello refused bail, telling Harris there was "no evidence" he "acted with any kind of humanity" to the critically injured victim.

Bail was refused because the charges were "serious" and Harris' alleged involvement in the crime appeared to be "more than fleeting".

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Matthew Kahler, told the court that text messages indicated that Harris knew victim, Tanya Nicole Roberts, 21," had been burned and knew she smelled like death".

Topics:  crime editors picks

