'He looked completely different': Cops explain escapee error

MACKAY Police have defended officers after they failed to recognise and let go an alleged prison escapee on the run.

Jermaine Lee Anderson, 30, had allegedly been on the run since Sunday after using a wheelie bin and doona to hop over the electrified fence of Capricornia Correctional Centre.

He had allegedly escaped with fellow prisoner Brian Illington Trent Tapim. Tapim was recaptured at a cane property in Oakenden on Monday.

Mackay police officers attending a disturbance on River St on Wednesday night had unknowingly spoken to Anderson.

He allegedly gave them a false name and was allowed to leave.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Tucker said Anderson looked "completely different” to photos that had been released and he wasn't disappointed that officers did not recognise him.

"I can tell you from personal experience this morning, and saw the person who was Jermaine Anderson, he was completely different to the photos I've viewed and body worn camera footage as well.”

Det Snr Sgt Tucker said it was the vigilance of a member of the public that led to the recapture of Anderson on Thursday afternoon on George St in South Mackay.

He said Anderson was arrested without incident.

Anderson was charged with escaping lawful custody and faced Mackay Magistrates Court about 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to Friday by magistrate Damian Dwyer.