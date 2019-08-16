'He only ever had smiles' family grieves father-of-four

VALE: Alvarez Broome is being remembered by friends and family.

TEARS of laughter are turning to sadness as Rockhampton learns of the death of Alvarez Broome, a man who was known for spreading jokes and positivity.

The community education councillor was working at Glenmore State High School on Wednesday, August 14, when he suffered a heart attack.

Paramedics transported Mr Broome to hospital shortly before midday, but the father-of-four failed to regain consciousness.

His absence is deafening for his wife Karen Broome, who has spent almost 28 years by his side.

"He only ever had smiles, positivity and jokes for everyone," Karen said today.

"I don't know if I have enough words to sum him up."

When the words disappear, his spirit holds Karen and their four children Alicia, Alan, Leah and Mackenna together as they reminisce his jokes and energy.

He spread his vest for life amongst the community as an employee of both Glenmore SHS and The Hall State School.

"He just loved helping the kids. He had a genuine passion for helping the kids and helping them succeed in every area," Karen said.

The way he treated others is a trait Karen will always remember.

"I've never seen anyone be able to move so seamlessly in the community," she said.

"He didn't see race colour, he just accepted all and everyone loved him back."

While his family knew his love for others, his passing has opened their eyes on how loved he was by the community.

Tributes flowed on social media for the community's beloved friend, advisor and team mate.

"Sorry to hear this a great bloke will be missed by everyone that knew him R.I.P. mate," Keith Allen said.

His mother Barbara Broome said she was overwhelmed by the people grieving her "best mate".

"My boy, Alvarez, was a gentle giant full of laughter and always seeing the brightest side of things," Mrs Broome said.

"We will look at the sky at night and know he is the brightest star we see."

He will also be remembered by the Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks Rugby League Football Club, where he has been a fixture both on and off the field for more than 30 years.

His dedication to the club will be cemented next month when they award the Alvarez Broome Memorial Trophy to the club person of the year.

Club president Jason Gleeson said his presence will be missed throughout the club.

"He is a really nice bloke, a top fella and real gentleman," Mr Gleeson said.

Mr Broome's family and friends will celebrate his life at Callaghan park on August 24 - his family welcomed all to come.