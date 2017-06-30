24°
He plied a 15-year-old with cannabis before having sex with her

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 30th Jun 2017 6:15 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
'YOUR corruption of her did not just extend to having sex, but also plying her with marijuana' a Judge noted in a sentence handed down yesterday.

Tyrone Shawn Doak, 23, was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court to one count of carnal knowledge with a 15-year-old girl, one of possessing a drug utensil and one of harassing a person by text message.

His sentence came when the jury, after a two-day trial, found him not guilty of raping the 15-year-old in November 2015.

During the trial, the court heard Doak, who was 21 at the time, met the girl on the day in question at a mate's place and then a group of them went to the top of Mt Archer to smoke marijuana.

Afterwards, the teenager went with Doak to his unit where they smoked more cones.

The victim alleged Doak made advances on her throughout the evening, but she rejected all of them, including him trying to put his hand up her skirt to touch her vagina.

She alleged she went to leave, he grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth and dragged her to his bed where he forced his penis inside her vagina, while wearing a condom.

The court heard the victim left Doak's Berserker residence after sex.

Hours later the teenager found the courage to confide in a friend who took her to the police station.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said the victim only knew the accused by the name "Doaky".

Ms Lawrence said Doak gave cannabis to the teenager, which saw her "trip out".

The court heard the officers searched the defendant's house the next day, where it is alleged they located a used condom in a pile of rubbish on the kitchen floor.

Ms Lawrence said DNA from both Doak and the girl were found on the condom.

Defence barrister Tom Polley argued during the trial the condom was evidence the sex was consensual.

Mr Polley said Doak described his childhood home as a 'meth den' that was 'just chaos' as his mother regularly used methamphetamines and failed to provide clean clothes or food for her three children.

He said Doak and his sisters moved in with their Nan when he was 13, to a completely different environment.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Doak to 12-months prison for carnal knowledge, suspended after 276 days with an operational period of two-years. He is now on the child sex offender register.

Mr Polley said Doak found time in prison during that nine-month presentence custody hard, with other prisoners picking on him and finding razor blades in his food and drinks.

Judge Burnett further sentenced Doak to 18-months probation for an harassing text message and ordered him to complete 200-hours community service. He was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond for the drug utensil possession.

He warned Doak if he breached any of these, he may revisit the whole regime and impose a longer jail-term sentence.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barrister tom polley cannabis carnal knowledge judge michael burnett rape rockhampton district court tyrone doak under age sex

