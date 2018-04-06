He ran out of Prouds in Stockland with $7k of jewellery

THIEF: Anthony Joseph Jabboury stole over $7000 of jewellery from Prouds Jewellers because he owed people money.

THIEF: Anthony Joseph Jabboury stole over $7000 of jewellery from Prouds Jewellers because he owed people money. Facebook

ANTHONY Joseph Jabboury stole over $7000 of jewellery from Prouds Jewellers because he owed people money.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of entering a premise and stealing, one charge of possessing a pipe and one of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Jabboury entered Prouds at Stockland Rockhampton about 1.30pm on November 11 and indicated to staff he wanted to purchase jewellery as Christmas presents.

She said he tried on a 20cm nine carat gold bracelet and a 60cm nine carat yellow gold chain.

Once both were secured, Jabboury ran from the store, chased by staff, and drove off in a Holden Commodore.

Police caught up with Jabboury on December 3 about the theft and also searched him, finding a pipe in his backpack.

He was found at Allenstown Plaza November 23 in possession of two knives down the front of his pants "for protection against people after him”.

Police had been called because he was loitering.

Duty lawyer Rowan King said Jabboury suffers from mental health issues including schizophrenia from long-term drug use and stopped taking his medications at the time of the offences.

He said Jabboury had become addicted to heroin by the age of 14 and started using methamphetamine at 17.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Jabboury to two years probation and to pay restitution of $7722 for the jewellery.