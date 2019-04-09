He returned home, married his sweetheart and lived happily

HAPPY MEMORIES: Peter and Pam Richardson of Zilzie at Natures Window, Kalbarri National Park in Western Australia last year.

HAPPY MEMORIES: Peter and Pam Richardson of Zilzie at Natures Window, Kalbarri National Park in Western Australia last year. Contributed

THREE weeks prior to his wedding 50 years ago, Peter Richardson returned home after serving in Vietnam.

He had spent 12 months in the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

He'd been engaged for the two years of his national service before he made his way home.

Peter married his wife Pam on April 12, 1969 at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, St Paul's Terrace.

The couple moved to Rockhampton in 1975 where they purchased Beaneys Communications, which they owned and managed for 37 years.

They welcomed three children into their lives: Natasha, Vanessa and Stewart.

Their eldest daughter Natasha became Mrs Warren Williams (parents of Joshua, Brodie and Todd Williams).

Vanessa became Mrs Robert Schluter (parents of Hayley, Renee and Flynn Schluter).

Stewart married Tenealle (parents of Zara, Eli and twins Freya and Asher Richardson).

Soon, the family of 18 will travel to Airlie Beach where they will celebrate the special occasion.

Pam's sister Jill and Don Steele along with their daughter Selena and family will join them.

Flashing back 50 years ago, Pam's uncle Bill Murray iced their four-tier wedding cake.

Now aged 87, Mr Murray has iced a two-tier cake that is a replica of their original wedding cake.

Peter and Pam have retired to Zilzie and now enjoy travelling within Australia and abroad.

They also bask in social interaction and spending time with family - and share a saying - life is too short to be anything but happy.