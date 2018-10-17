He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

A BREAK-UP can leave anyone feeling out of sorts, but Mark Jason Rogers just couldn't let it go.

The 40-year-old became obsessed with winning his ex back, stalking her over a three-month period during which his behaviour was described as "emotionally unhinged”.

Rogers pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one count of stalking and two counts of breaching Domestic Violence Orders.

The stalking started after the breakdown of Rogers' three-year "on again, off again” relationship, which ended in January.

His ex had taken out protection orders against him prior to the break-up.

Refusing to accept the situation, Rogers believed he could win back his ex and continued sending her gifts of vouchers, flowers and expensive jewellery.

He also followed her and loitered outside her house, work, gym and her child's school.

Rogers would visit his ex's house up to five times a day and left notes if she wasn't home.

On one occasion, Rogers placed a tracking device on her car and followed her to Mount Archer.

Daily calls and text messages were also part of the stalking, with Rogers making contact via phone up to 200 times per day.

When his ex didn't respond, Rogers would call and text her sister in the same harassing manner.

On April 24, when Rogers was taken into custody and charged, he had spent the entire day following his ex and attempting to talk to her.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Rogers' behaviour was "deplorable” but did not involve threats or actual violence, or property damage.

Mr Polley cited Rogers' high OP result and "very impressive” work history as evidence that he could be a productive member of society when not in such a frail state of mine.

"He (Rogers) doesn't know how to control his emotions during relationship issues,” he said.

Rogers plans to move to southeast Queensland upon release from prison.

Judge Michael Burnett said the offending, particularly the tracking device, indicated "quite an element of calculation and planning”.

"You simply had no appreciation of your social and emotional boundaries,” he said.

Judge Burnett said Rogers' behaviour showed he was "clearly emotionally unhinged” following the break-up.

He said a history of similar offending, some against the same ex, "suggests there is a fundamental flaw in your character that you need to address”.

"The message just doesn't seem to sink in to you,” Judge Burnett said.

Rogers was given a head sentence of two years' imprisonment.

The offences also breached a suspended sentence Rogers had been given for previous stalking offences against the same partner a year prior.

With this and 174 days pre-sentence custody taken into account, Rogers will be released on parole on November 24.