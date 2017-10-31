News

He used work computer to view 82 child porn sites

An analysis of Sales' work computer showed he had accessed 82 web sites that have child exploitation material - one of those sites he accessed 130 times in the eight days of work he had completed in that fortnight.
A MAN caught with almost 2500 files of child porn material was forced by his father at as a child to view such material to "make a man out of him".

Israel Nathaneal David Sales, 25, pleaded guilty today in the Rockhampton District Court to two counts of possessing child exploitation material and one of using a carriage service to view such material.

Crown Prosecutor Sophie Harburg said police executed a warrant on Sales' home address on July 16, 2012, and located a black USB stick with 2375 files, including video and images, on it containing child exploitation material.

They also found a Sony Erikkson phone containing 60 such files - 50 of which were duplicates of files found on the USB stick.

The next day, police attended Sales' workplace - a Rockhampton indigenous organisation - where Sales was working in reception for two weeks.

Ms Harburg said an analysis of Sales' work computer showed he had accessed 82 web sites that had child exploitation material - one of those sites he accessed 130 times in the eight days of work he had completed in that fortnight.

She said that particular website had PTHC (pre teen hard core) material.

Of the material police uncovered, most of the files were of male and female prepubescent children with penetration between them and adults.

Ms Harburg said there was also one file of a baby under 12-months-old involved in oral sex with an adult and another involving bestiality.

Defence barrister Maree Willey explained to the court how Sales was diagnosed three years after this offending with paranoid schizophrenia linked to alcohol and cannabis abuse, but the psychiatrist who has been treating Sales believes he may have been suffering from the mental health illness for a long-time undiagnosed.

The court heard the psychiatrist reached this conclusion after Sales told her about an incident in 2011 where he got into a fight with his brother because he thought he was an alien.

"He says his father forcibly exposed him to child exploitation material as a child," Ms Willey told the court.

She said his father, who is believed to now be serving time in a New South Wales prison, claimed it was a way "to make him a man".

Ms Willey said Sales had not only been focusing on his mental health recovery since his diagnosis two years ago, he'd also attend six sessions with Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs to help him abstain from using cannabis.

The court heard the delays in the matter had started with police taking about two years to analyse the large number of files.

Judge Michael Burnett said he'd seen the material.

"It's repugnant and offensive material," he said.

Judge Burnett took into account Sales mental health, alcohol and drug rehabilitation efforts of the past two years when he sentenced him to a 15-month jail term with immediate release onto a two-year good behaviour bond.

He also ordered Sales to a six-month intensive correction order and a 12-month probation order, all to be served concurrently.

He commented he hoped this sentencing allowed Sales to continue his treatment while serving his sentence in the community.

