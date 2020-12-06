‘He was a pioneer for the region’: CQ pathologist remembered

ROCKHAMPTON residents are mourning the loss of pathologist Dr Thomas Brendan Lynch, who has been remembered as a “smart man” and “icon for the region”.

Dr Lynch passed away on Saturday, November 28, aged 83 years.

News of Dr Lynch’s passing was posted in the Facebook group ‘Rockhampton: Remember When’.

The post garnered more than 320 likes and sad reactions and more than 110 comments from people offering their condolences to the family and sharing treasured memories of Dr Lynch.

Nicolle Heikkinen wrote, “I still remember seeing him when I was a child. A very kind man. Love to the family.”

Louise Young wrote, “He was the best boss and he will be missed.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry also commented on Dr Lynch’s passing, offering her condolences to the family and writing she started work with Dr Lynch after she left school.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin, Ms Landry said she worked for Dr Lynch for five years in the biochemistry laboratory at TB Lynch, which used to be in East St.

She said he was a very smart man who devoted his life to helping people.

“I certainly learnt a lot while I was there,” she said.

“He helped cure some diseases during his time as a pathologist.

“We have lost a great pioneer from Rockhampton.”

Ms Landry said Dr Lynch loved politics and the two would regularly meet at political events.

“I touched base with him here and there over the years,” she said.

“He used to send me words of wisdom regularly with text messages. If he wasn’t happy about something, or if he was happy about something, he would send me a message about it.

“I am very sad he has passed – he was an icon for the region.

“We were very lucky to have someone who was so dedicated and brilliant at running pathology in Rockhampton for so many years.

“He trained a lot of people that continued on with pathology.

“Rest in peace Dr Lynch.”

Dr Lynch’s funeral will be held this Friday, December 11 at 10am at St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.

Rosary will commence at 9.30am, with the funeral followed by interment and a wake.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, email the family if you wish to attend at tblynch13rocky@gmail.com.

The funeral will be lifestreamed by Tucker and Nankivell Funeral Directors on their website.