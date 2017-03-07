He was getting clean, but a break-up changed it all

Kale William Sinclair narrowly escaped prison time after he was caught with methamphetamines.

A REPEAT drug offender has narrowly escaped jail after turning to methamphetamines to deal with a break-up.

Kale William Sinclair, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after he was found with meth and drug utensils late last year.

The court heard that in November police searched Sinclair's Rockhampton address and found less than .1g of meth in his pocket and a pipe and bong in his bedroom.

He then failed to appear in court in December, but handed himself into the station later that month and told officers he got his court date wrong.

Sinclair, who has two pages of drug related criminal history, was on a three month suspended prison sentence at the time of the offences for other drug charges.

Solicitor Axel Beard told the court his client had recently broken up with his girlfriend and turned to drugs to numb the pain, but had been clean since his last court date up to that point.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Sinclair to six months imprisonment for drug possession, two months for the utensils, his suspended sentence was activated and he was fined $600 for failing to appear in court.

Sinclair was immediately released on parole and convictions were recorded.