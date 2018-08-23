He was just helping a friend when his house burned down

A Yeppoon home in Maple St was gutted by fire in the early hours of August 19.

A MAN who rented out a house to a friend in need says he is devastated after 20 years of hard work was destroyed by fire.

The owner, who only gave his first name as Ueli, spoke with media outside Rockhampton court house yesterday after Craig John Chisholm, allegedly responsible for the fire, was remanded in custody, charged with burglary and arson.

Ueli said police rang him about 5am on Sunday, telling him his house was on fire.

He said he was in such disbelief, he hung up, thinking it was a joke.

But when police rang back five minutes later, he realised it wasn't a joke.

They were referring to a house Ueli owned in Maple St and had lived in since he bought it in 1998 and until he rented it to a friend in need.

"That was my first house,” Ueli said.

"A lot of sweat and tears went into it.”

Ueli said he renovated the house himself before he bought a second home that he now lived in with his wife.

Police were conducting patrols of the area in the early hours of August 19 when they saw smoke coming from the Maple St home.

The house was engulfed in flames when police arrived.

Officers attempted to gain entry to the house to make sure no one was inside, but were forced back by smoke and flames.

One officer was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation but was later released.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow confirmed no one was inside at the time.

Ueli said the woman staying in the house was a friend of his wife and he was helping her out after her relationship broke down.

He said the man arrested and charged over the fire was the tenant's former partner.

Ueli said he felt better after hearing someone had been arrested over the fire and described arson as "malicious”.

Chisholm, 44, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Chisholm had made full admissions to police in relation to one of the charges.

Chisholm was remanded in custody and his matters will next be mentioned in court on October 17.

Ueli said the house was covered by insurance but his friend was "distraught” and "heartbroken” after she lost everything.

He said he and his wife were helping her out by letting her stay with them now.