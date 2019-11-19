‘He was screaming’: Mum’s horror as nappy ‘burns’ son

Sunshine Coast mum Charlotte Halliday says her son Charlie, 2, suffered burns from wearing an Aldi swim nappy. Photo: Charlotte Halliday

AN OUTRAGED Landsborough mother has issued a desperate warning to other parents after she says her son was "burnt" by an Aldi swim nappy.

Charlotte Halliday was horrified at the weekend when her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Charlie, started writhing in pain after wearing the Mamia swim pants in the pool.

She said Charlie had worn the nappy the day before for about 10 minutes and it irritated his skin, but she dismissed it as mild nappy rash.

But on Sunday when he went for another swim, Charlie was "demanding" for the nappy to come off, she said.

"He was screaming," she said. "He actually took it off himself and that's where I saw it was red."

She immediately changed his nappy and was "horrified" at the site of her son's crotch and legs.

"This is not nappy rash, this is burns. This is blistered … this is really really bad," she said.

An Aldi spokeswoman said the company was investigating the incident. Photo: Charlotte Halliday

Ms Halliday said Aldi told her they would investigate the issue and had agreed to refund the cost of the nappies.

An Aldi spokeswoman said they had not received any other complaints and were "very concerned" about Charlie's experience.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the safest and highest quality nappies," the spokeswoman said.

"We have strict quality assurance processes in place and we test our products to ensure they are safe. If a product sold in an Aldi store does not meet our stringent quality specifications, we will address the issues as soon as possible and will always remove any product from sale if it is identified as a risk to our customers.

"All raw materials used by our nappy manufacturers are selected carefully in accordance with The Australian Consumer Law. The materials used in our nappies are dermatologically tested both as raw materials and as a nappy. Additionally, our nappy supplier performs toxicity screenings on all products to ensure their safety."

Ms Halliday said she wanted to warn other mothers to understand what's in their child's nappy.

"It is so scary … to think of what is in those nappies for it to burn my son like that," she said.