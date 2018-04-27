He was sprayed in Agent Orange, two years later he died

SUPPORT: Janette Ireland says the War Widows Guild has helped tremendously since her husband died .

SUPPORT: Janette Ireland says the War Widows Guild has helped tremendously since her husband died . Chris Ison ROK250418cwidow1

WHEN Jenny Ireland's husband, John, returned from the Vietnam War, he was a different person.

He was once a "happy and go-lucky” man, but when he came home after a 12-month deployment as a carpenter, "his mental attitude” had changed.

"One night a light bulb exploded... and he dropped to the floor,” Mrs Ireland said.

"He never fully explained to me what was going on in his mind or his actions... they're living on tenterhooks over there.

"You couldn't walk up behind him and tap him on the shoulder because he was very touchy... and it didn't take much to make him snap.

"He was not the man I married when he came back.”

President of the War Widow guild, Janette Ireland talks about how the club has helped her since her husband died two years after the Vietnam war. Chris Ison ROK250418cwidow2

When Mr Ireland returned from the war aged 26, he threw himself into his work as a carpenter/builder and Mrs Ireland, 28 at the time, joined him as his "off-sider”.

With their two children, Michael and Linda, and house repayments, the couple worked together in their own business around Central Queensland.

However, because of his poor health, Mr Ireland was unable to perform anything more than light duties when he returned to the Australian base camp.

"It took us a long time to settle down again,” she said.

"He was on the construction squad in Vietnam and did little buildings over there but he still went out on patrols.

"They were spraying Agent Orange to kill the grass... over their camps.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Ireland's health began to deteriorate and two years after he returned home, Mrs Ireland received a fateful phone call.

"He was away in Mackay building a house,” she said.

"I had a call on the Saturday morning from the police saying he had been found dead in his bed.”

Mr Ireland had a history of hypertension and on his death certificate, it stated he died from thrombus, a blood clot.

Mrs Ireland received papers from the army that confirmed his issues with an irregular heartbeat and fainting prior to war, and stated that it was probable that his death could have been "war related”.

Mrs Ireland said her husband also returned from war with "the beginnings of bowel cancer”.

"He died the week before our sixth wedding anniversary,” Mrs Ireland said.

"We had a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.”

President of the War Widow guild, Janette Ireland talks about how the club has helped her since her husband died two years after the Vietnam war. Chris Ison ROK250418cwidow3

Mr Ireland's life insurance "helped” and she was able to pay off their house, buy a new car and invest, but emotionally, she struggled with her loneliness.

However, when the War Widows Guild of Australia reached out to her, she found a "fellowship”.

In 2002, Mrs Ireland was made president of the Rockhampton branch, and has been ever since.

"It's a lovely group of 14 ladies,” she said.

"We meet up at the Frenchville Sports Club on the second Tuesday of each month.

"The headquarters in Brisbane sends us information on what's going on in the guild and we're given all the information on where to get help, support and how we go about seeing a specialist.

"They look after our interests. When I had a heart attack in November, I was at the (Rockhampton) Hospital then sent to Brisbane for treatment and it didn't cost me a thing.

"When it was time to come home they even sent a limousine to take me to the airport.”

To Mrs Ireland, the guild has "brought out qualities” she never thought she had.

"Now, I'm not on my own,” she said.

"I have all these ladies loving and walking with me.

"I have help and support here and I'm reaching out to people I never thought I would.”