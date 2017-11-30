Head-butter follows woman to shelter to abuse her

HE head-butted her and told her to go to the nearest women's shelter only to follow her there and abuse her and staff.

The 47-year-old Rockhampton man pleaded guilty in the magistrates court on Wednesday to two breaches of a domestic violence order for two separate dates.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall said her client had been in a relationship with the victim for 12 years and they had a seven-year-old child who was now in the care of Child Safety.

She said the couple have now separated and the man was working towards getting his child back.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the head-butting incident, which started with the man throwing clothing and smashing plates, occurred on October 24.

She said the head-butt caused injury to the victim's right eye.

Ms King said the man followed the woman to the shelter and demanded she go with him.

The following night, the man turned up at the police station with scratches on his face which he caused himself as he tried to convince the woman not to leave him after he'd cheated on her.

The DV order included neither were to go near each other.

"This sort of boorish behaviour is simply not to be tolerated," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

Ms Aspinall said her client, who started smoking cannabis at 14 and ice at 33, had been clean of drugs for three-months and had been attending anger management sessions for eight-months.

She said he had been clean after his last time in prison in 2009 but had fallen off the wagon after the child was taken into care in 2014.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time of the offences which Mr Clarke activated to serve concurrently with a head sentence of nine-months for domestic violence breaches. His parole release date has been set for January 29, 2018.