L-R Peter White (Capras), Tilly Kunde with Amarlie Wanstall (1), Shantell Brooks (8), Declan Brooks (6), Tony Fenlon (RJC), Graham Sheppard (JRT), John Wiggington (Trainer), and Lachlan Dodds (Jockey) with French Hustler.
Head down to Rocky's racecourse next weekend for fun day out

vanessa jarrett
by
16th Jun 2018 8:00 AM
FAMILIES are invited to come along to Rockhampton's Callaghan Park next Sunday for the JRT/CQ Capras Tattersall's Cup..

The feature race day of the Rockhampton Jockey Club's Winter Racing Carnival on June 24 is set to appeal to young and old.

Rockhampton Jockey Club Raceday, Functions and Events Coordinator Kelly Suli said seven local races will run on the day.

"We are actually the only race club to be racing in Queensland next Sunday on SKY 1,” Mrs Suli said.

CQ Capras are holding a function in the grandstand, with $75 tickets for a two-course lunch.

For the first time ever, there will be a Can I Wear That Kids Fashions on the Field.

Categories will be split into Tiny Tot Mr and Miss for ages zero to six, Junior Mr and Miss for ages seven to 12, and a section for the best dressed family.

Prizes on the day will include a $200 Can I Wear That voucher, Sensational Parties gift voucher, The Crazy Joker gift voucher, designer cup cakes by Nicky Svensen Cake Design, a Red Lion Hotel gift voucher, BCC Cinema gift card, a bottle of Moet, Magic Massage voucher, two tickets to the Veuve enclosure on Triple M Rockhampton's Cup Race Day on July 7, and flowers.

"It will be a great day of family fun activities for all,” Mrs Suli said.

EVENT DETAILS:

  • JRT/CQ Capras Tattersalls Cup Family Fun Day
  • Sunday, June 24, Callaghan Park
  • Gates open 10.30am
  • Free kids' activities
  • Can I Wear That Kids Winter Fashions on the Field
  • Miniature pony rides
  • Face painting
  • Curly-Lou's twisted balloons
  • Buzz bouncing castle jumping castle
  • Create a cupcake
callaghan park callaghan park racecourse rockhampton jockey club whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

