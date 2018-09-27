Head out these school holidays and enjoy the great outdoors

GOOD WEATHER: Take the kids for a swim at Stony Creek these school holidays.

GOOD WEATHER: Take the kids for a swim at Stony Creek these school holidays. Ronald Girdler

THE WEATHER is warming up and making for some lovely sunshine to enjoy the school holiday activities outside.

BYFIELD:

Take a drive down to Byfield, have lunch at the store and lets the kids go for a swim in Stony Creek. Upper Stony is 11km along rough gravel road from the turn-off on Byfield Road. Make sure you take insect repellent.

KOORANA CROCODILE FARM:

First tour is at 10.30am, second tour 1pm. Restaurant open for lunch from 12-1pm. (croc meals available). Adults are $30, under 16 $13 and under three are free. 65 Savages Road, Coowonga, off Emu Park Rd.

ZOO/GARDENS:

Wander through the Botanic Gardens, have some morning tea or lunch at the cafe and head down to the zoo. The zoo is free, open daily from 8am-4.30pm. Feeding is from 2.30pm-3.20pm, chimpanzees are at 3pm.

MT MORGAN:

Take a scenic drive up to Mt Morgan, check out the mine and have a bit to eat at one of the many establishments. Great enclosed playground at Mt Morgan no. 7 dam and swimming allowed. Check out the Railway Museum, open from 9am-4pm daily.

CAUSEWAY LAKE:

Hire a boat, jet ski, go for a tube ride, cruise on a peddle board, play on a paddle board, kayaks and more. Buy some bait at the kiosk and take the kids fishing. Swim on either side - the lake or beach. Get some fish and chips for lunch and enjoy the beautiful surrounds.

WATERSLIDES:

Let the kids go for a ride down the three waterslides at the Northside Rockhampton Pool, 350 Berserker St, Frenchville.

On-site there is also an 18-hole themed mini golf course complete with sound effects and pirate ship and eight lane, 50m pool and wading pool. Entry is $2.50. The pool is open from 9am to 6pm weekdays, slides 3pm to 5.30pm, except Mondays, weekend 10am to 5pm and slides 10.30am to 4.30pm.