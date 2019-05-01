Menu
ROUND 'EM UP: Clayton Hoch riding He's a Stylish Catt in the Graeme Acton Open at Paradise Lagoons campdraft last year.
Head to Paradise Lagoons this weekend for mega campdraft

1st May 2019 3:21 PM
GET THE cowboy boots out because CQ's largest campdraft Paradise Lagoons is set to kick off today.

The four day event is expected to draw thousands of spectators and competitors to the Beef Capital.

From today until Sunday there will be fun for all ages, kids rides, live music, trade and food stalls and entertainment. Today there is the Graeme Acton Open Draft followed by the Mort & Co Australian Open Draft and then the JBS Swift Novice Draft.

On Friday there is mix of open, futurity, supergirl and novice draft along with two handed cutting, a sires auction and you can even hitch a ride on the clydesdales with Capricorn Carriages.

Draft finals will be spread throughout Saturday and Sunday.

One of the main events in the ring will be the Queensland Country Life State of Origin campdraft which will begin at 6.30pm on Saturday night. Already sold out is the The Ladies Lunch on Saturday with former Chief of Staff to Oprah Winfrey guest speaker Libby Moore and the Sunday luncheon with Yenda Yarns.

