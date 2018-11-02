Head to the baby expo at the Rockhampton Showgrounds today
ROCKHAMPTON will host its first baby expo this weekend.
The CQ Pregnancy, Birth, Baby and Beyond expo will be held today at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
There will be products, services, speakers and lucky draw prizes. The first 150 qualifying visitors (pregnant or just had a baby) through the gate will receive a bag of goodies and vouchers.
With a fantastic line-up of guest speakers and professionals in the industry this is a must-visit for anyone expecting or who has children.
Entry is $5 (children five and under enter free) and includes a copy of the 2018 Babies and Beyond book, published by The Morning Bulletin.
PROGRAM:
9.30AM: CQ Birth and Beyond: Mindfulness for pregnancy and labour, a calmbirth approach
10.30AM: Julie Snee, Lactation Consultant: Breastfeeding: Keeping things normal
11.30AM: Monash IVF: Preparing for pregnancy
12.30PM: Dr Melanie Hayman: Setting the record straight for exercise during pregnancy
1.30PM: Movement Improvement: Pelvic floor function in the child bearing year