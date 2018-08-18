Menu
Crime

Headbutted stranger on dance floor after two 'barging' acts

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Aug 2018 1:30 AM
A STRANGER bumped a young plumber twice while on the dance floor, with the second bump leading to a face-off before a head-butt.

Ryan Paul Langdon, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to one assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Constable Jake Ward said at about 5am on July 15, the head-butt victim bumped into Langdon on the dance floor of a Rockhampton nightclub.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Langdon moved to another part of the dance floor to get away from the 26-year-old stranger.

But was barged again by the man who didn't seem remorseful while they stood face-to-face after the second bump.

It was then Langdon head-butted the 'barging' man which caused a laceration to his head ,requiring 11 stitches.

The victim was escorted from the nightclub and taken to hospital.

Mr McGowran said Langdon attended a police station by himself after the incident.

"He (Langdon) said it was probably a little over the top," he said.

Langdon was ordered to pay $300 restitution, a $700 fine and was banned from the Safe Night Precinct for six months.

