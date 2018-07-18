Headless body murder accused: I'm no 'gold digger'

Lindy Yvonne Williams was charged with murdering Mr Gerbic, a Sunshine Coast businessman, and of misconduct with a corpse.

MURDER accused Lindy Yvonne Williams admitted feeling entitled to spending her dead partner's money - but told police she could have spent even more.

Ms Williams has pleaded not guilty to murdering 66-year-old Tanawha man George Gerbic, whose torso was found in a fire near Gympie in September 2013.

But she pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse.

In a police interview played to Brisbane Supreme Court jurors on Tuesday, police grilled Ms Williams about nearly $80,000 allegedly spent on things including massages and holidays to Cairns and Asia.

The police asked if she felt "entitled" to Mr Gerbic's money.

"In a sense, yes, because I didn't start this fight," Ms Williams replied. "I didn't grab a knife and attack myself with it."

She said $400,000 was available on a card of Mr Gerbic's but she was no "gold digger".

She told Maroochydore police "if it was just about money" she would've taken out $1500 a day if she wanted.

The interview was conducted about 10 months after Mr Gerbic was last seen alive.

Ms Williams said she spent money on "the things he said that I could have" and on household necessities and Mr Gerbic's tax.

"I'm sitting here, 56 years of age, never done anything wrong in my life, facing a murder charge because he wants to be aggressive," Ms Williams said, crying.

She previously said Mr Gerbic attacked her at home, then slipped in her blood and hit his head on a granite kitchen top.

Ms Williams told police she went to a motel but when returning, found Mr Gerbic's s torso in an en-suite bathroom.

His head and hands were missing, jurors were told.

Police said texts were sent from Mr Gerbic's phone after he was dead.

Ms Williams initially denied knowledge of that before saying "it sounds like" she might've sent the texts.

Ms Williams also said Mr Gerbic had a gay boyfriend.

"With all this homosexual business I didn't want to have sex with him," she told police.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional