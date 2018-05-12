INTERNATIONAL GUESTS: Chris Lane, Michael Latimer and Bruce Holmquist from Canada at Beef Australia. Vanessa Jarrett Travel International guests spot cattle of their own genetics

SLIGHTLY OUT of their climate in Rockhampton in 31-degree humid weather were four Canadian gentlemen. The group were from Canadian Western Agribition and came to check out Beef Australia. They were quite impressed with what they were presented with. "The event is world-class and we have seen a lot of hospitality," Chris Lane said. "We have seen a lot of excellent cattle here. "It's interesting to come from Canada and our show to see the Canadian genetics at work here in Australia. "So it is really a work of both Canada and Australia coming together as a marketplace." Fellow Canadian Michael Latimer said there are a lot of similarities between Australian and Canadian cattle. "Of course there is a lot of different breeds here in Australia we don't have because the climate is very different," he said "The tropical breeds don't thrive very well in Canada as it is too cold. "But a lot of the British and Continental breeds we have and they do well." Central Queensland's Brahmans with the large humps are not too uncommon for the Canadians. "We do have them but it is very, very small percentage of our herd, mostly they would be hobby breeds, novelty or maybe in the rodeo," Michael said. "Mostly in production breeds it is just way too cold for them." Through touring the cattle pens, the group have spotted some familiar cattle. "It's been great to see some of the Canadian pedigrees," Michael said. "It's a very complementary beef production system between Australia and Canada." While Michael and Chris hadn't been to Australia before, this was Bruce Holmquist's fourth time - three of which had been coming to Beef Australia. "It's a very good event, given it is every three years it has quite an aura to it," he said.