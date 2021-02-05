Headliners locked in for popular CQ music festival

Multi award-winning singer/songwirter Jasmine Rae will be one of the headline acts at Country on Keppel 2021.

Organisers have locked in four leading acts for Country on Keppel 2021.

Multi-award winner, ARIA nominee and chart topper Jasmine Rae will headline the event, along with SaltbushSix, James Blundell and Cornell and Carr.

The third edition of the country music festival will be held at the Great Keppel Island Hideaway from July 16-18.

Rae was to play at the 2020 festival but was denied by COVID border restrictions.

The singer/songwriter has won two CMC Music Awards, the US CMA Global Artist of the Year Award, and has been a four-time ARIA and 11-time Golden Guitar nominee.

Her latest album, Lion Side, debuted at number one on the ARIA Australian Country Album chart and she is looking forward to playing songs from it when she hits the stage in July.

“It’s now been a couple of years since I’ve played a festival in Queensland, and what better place to finally play one again than on the beautiful Great Keppel Island?” she said.

Queensland's own James Blundell will perform at Country on Keppel again this year.

The legendary Blundell, who was integral in Country on Keppel coming to fruition, is gearing up for his third appearance.

“I knew from the moment the idea was floated the Country on Keppel would be a runaway success - relaxed atmosphere, great music and a stunning location all combine to make it a unique and memorable experience,” he said.

“Country on Keppel is now my favourite event of the year with great, new and exciting artists and some of the most beautiful scenery in Australia, complete with a very relaxed atmosphere, so you’d better make sure you get yourself there.”

The rest of the festival performers will be announced in early March.

The Green Brothers Country on Keppel Talent Search, which last year was won by 15-year-old Bella Mackenzie, will be on the Friday before the festival starts on Saturday morning.

Entries for the talent search are open. For festival tickets and accommodation packages, call 4939 2050 or visit greatkeppelislandhideaway.com.au/country-on-keppel/

